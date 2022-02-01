2 Strong 4 Bullies
18-year-old woman suspected in series of robberies in Cleveland, Lakewood held on $75,000 bond

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County court records show that the 18-year-old woman who was charged in connection to a series of robberies in the Cleveland and Lakewood areas is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Jada Hite was arraigned by a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge on Jan. 27 on charges that include:

  • 6 counts of aggravated robbery
  • 2 counts of kidnapping
  • 2 counts of felonious assault
  • 1 count of failure to comply with order, signal of police officer
  • 1 count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Hite’s bond was set at $75,000. Her co-defendant in the specific case, Tamara McLoyd, is the same 18-year-old suspect who is accused of fatally shooting Cleveland police patrolman Shane Bartek during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office:

Nov. 2, 2021

  • 9:35 p.m.: Hite and an unknown male approached a 22-year-old victim from behind on Bunts Road in Lakewood and robbed a debit card, cell phone, jewelry, and cash at gunpoint from the individual before fleeing the scene.
  • 10:54 p.m.: Hite, McLoyd, and an unknown male drove to Happy’s Pizza on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland and entered through the backdoor as two workers closed the restaurant. The suspects, armed with two guns, approached the employees, assaulted one of them, and demanded money from the register. The three stole $300 from the register, a handgun, and the victim’s car keys before they escaped. McLoyd’s alleged involvement came five days after a Lorain County judge placed her on probation in connection to a home invasion robbery, according to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor.
  • 11:49 p.m.: McLoyd and an unknown male held a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint as she walked home near Lee Road and Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. They stole her purse before Hite drove the two away. A Cleveland Heights police officer witnesses the incident, but was flagged down by the victim.

Nov. 4, 2021

  • 9:34 p.m.: Hite and an unknown male robbed a 33-year-old man on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood. The two stole cash, a cell phone, a pair of earrings, and a bottle of wine before fleeing.

Pretrial hearings for both McLoyd and Hite are scheduled for Feb. 10.

