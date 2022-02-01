2 Strong 4 Bullies
25-year-old man dies in explosion outside Portage County business

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man killed in the explosion outside Korkan Granite Monday morning has been identified as Jacob Williams, 25, of Cuyahoga Falls.

The explosion happened at the business in the 4500 block of Crystal Parkway in Kent around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tallmadge Deputy Fire Chief Benjamin Stasik said Williams was lighting a torch in an attempt to melt ice that was limiting access to a storage container.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Stasik, an unknown flammable ignited the container, resulting in the explosion.

17 cars were damaged and two women were also injured in the explosion.

One woman was transported for trauma and burn injuries to Akron City Hospital.

Deputy Fire Chief Stasik said she has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The second woman was treated at the scene by EMS.

Their names are not being released.

Korkan Granite supplies custom natural stone and quartz surfacing for counter tops.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

