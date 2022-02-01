2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 arrested in human trafficking sting in Brook Park

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of four people were arrested Friday evening during a joint operation targeting human trafficking in the city.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Ohio Investigative Unit agents, Brook Park police officers and the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the operation for a total of four hours.

Three people were arrested for prostitution and the fourth was arrested for promoting prostitution.

Troopers said charges are still pending and the names of the suspects are not being released at this time.

The other goal of the operation was to identify human trafficking victims.

Advocates with the Canopy Child Advocacy Center and the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center were on hand and provided services to those in need.

“Our goal every day is to save lives, which is why we conduct operations like that that provides us the opportunity to remove victims from traffickers,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “Through these collaborations, we can collectively focus on our shared mission to stop human traffickers, educate Ohioans and provide safe refuge for victims.”

If you see potential human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline Resource Center (NHTRC) at 888-373-7888 or text HELP to BEFREE (233733).

