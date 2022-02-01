2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

8-inch water main breaks in Euclid

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main ruptured early Tuesday morning on E. 200th Street.

Cleveland Water Department officials said it was an 8-inch main that broke near the 300 block of E. 200th Street.

Officials added the leak has been located and crews are fixing the problem.

Euclid police said the road is closed from Priday to Fuller Avenues while repairs are underway.

“We have multiple main breaks daily and the number increases during the winter, especially after long cold stretches like we’re currently experiencing,” said Cleveland Water spokesperson Elizabeth Barlik.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

(Source: AP)
25-year-old man dies in explosion outside Portage County business
Son arrested, charged with aggravated murder of 91-year-old mother
Man accused of beating his 91-year-old mother to death faces South Euclid judge
19 News
8-inch water main breaks in Euclid
19 News
ODOT issues warning before next winter storm after multiple plows struck