8-inch water main breaks in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main ruptured early Tuesday morning on E. 200th Street.

Cleveland Water Department officials said it was an 8-inch main that broke near the 300 block of E. 200th Street.

Officials added the leak has been located and crews are fixing the problem.

Euclid police said the road is closed from Priday to Fuller Avenues while repairs are underway.

“We have multiple main breaks daily and the number increases during the winter, especially after long cold stretches like we’re currently experiencing,” said Cleveland Water spokesperson Elizabeth Barlik.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.