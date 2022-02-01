Akron ‘domestic-related shooting’ kills woman, critically injures man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed a domestic-related shooting killed a 43-year-old woman and critically injured a 39-year-old man on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside a home in the 2300 block of Edwin Avenue on Jan. 31, Akron Public Information Officer Lt. Michael Miller said.

Officers responded to the home around 4 p.m. and found the victim in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound, Miller said.

She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to Miller.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Her name has not yet been released.

Miller said the man was found near the driveway with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was also taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to Miller.

Akron police said based on what is known at this stage in the investigation, the victim arrived at the home to retrieve some property.

After leaving the home, the man followed her, took out a handgun, and shot her before turning the gun on himself, according to police.

His name is also being withheld.

Miller said at least one handgun was recovered at the scene along with other evidence.

Detectives continue to investigate this deadly shooting.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip with any information on this incident.

