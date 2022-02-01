2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs beat Pelicans to win fifth straight game at home

Brandon Goodwin’s 21 points propels Cleveland to victory
New Orleans Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez (9) plays against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen...
New Orleans Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez (9) plays against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Pelicans 93-90. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 93-90, on Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavs have won five straight at home.

Back-up guard Brandon Goodwin helped propel the Cavaliers with a 21 point performance.

The team played without Darius Garland who continues to deal with back soreness. Therefore, Cedi Osman started in his place. Osman recorded a career-high 12 assists.

“We bounced back tonight,” Osman said in postgame. “This was a very important win and we couldn’t afford a loss at home.”

Cleveland wrapped up the month of January with an 11-4 record while 11-2 in their last 13 games at the Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers will head to Houston on Wednesday.

