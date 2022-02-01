Cavs beat Pelicans to win fifth straight game at home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 93-90, on Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavs have won five straight at home.

Back-up guard Brandon Goodwin helped propel the Cavaliers with a 21 point performance.

The team played without Darius Garland who continues to deal with back soreness. Therefore, Cedi Osman started in his place. Osman recorded a career-high 12 assists.

“We bounced back tonight,” Osman said in postgame. “This was a very important win and we couldn’t afford a loss at home.”

Cleveland wrapped up the month of January with an 11-4 record while 11-2 in their last 13 games at the Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers will head to Houston on Wednesday.

