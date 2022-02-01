Celebrate the Lunar New Year and get the jump on Valentine’s Day this weekend in Cleveland

Lunar New Year (Asia Plaza)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Asia Plaza Lunar New Year Celebration

Feb. 1 marks the Lunar New Year, and Cleveland’s Asia Plaza (2999 Payne Ave., Cleveland) will celebrate the Year of the Tiger’s arrival this Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The event will feature drum teams, kung fu, singing, food and the annual Kwan lion dance! The event is free for all, and parking is free, but limited.

Here’s the event’s Facebook page.

Cleveland Bazaar 78th Street Studios (Cleveland Bazaar)

Cleveland Bazaar Valentine’s Day Sale

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and The Cleveland Bazaar will help you find a gift for your loved one (or yourself, it’s fine) that’s unique and special. Local artists, bakers and craftspeople will be selling their wares in heart-shaped and non-heart-shaped options. The bazaar happens this Saturday, February 5th, from 10am – 6pm at 78th Street Studios (1301 West 78th Street, Cleveland). And if the pressure of doing things last-minute does it for you, there will be a second bazaar held on the 12th at the Lake Effect Studios. More dates on the CB website.

Bookhouse Brewing Yoga (Bookhouse Brewing)

Yoga & Beer at Bookhouse Brewing

Every Sunday, you can stretch before drinking your hops at Bookhouse Brewing (1526 W 25th, Cleveland).

For $12, you will get a hour-long yoga session that strives to cover newbies and seasoned yoga-lovers alike, followed by your choice of draft beer.

Class is from 11 a.m. – noon.

You can purchase your tickets online here.

Terrestrial Brewing (Terrestrial Brewing)

Doggie Brunch

It’s dogs. It’s brunch. It’s Doggie Brunch.

Terrestrial Brewing Co. (7524 Father Frascati Drive) is known for their infusion brews and canine-friendly atmosphere, and Sunday brunch is no exception. Serving 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., to both humans and dogs alike. A portion of all beer sales also go to various dog-related charities.

You can check out Terrestrial Brewing Co.’s website here.

