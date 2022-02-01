2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Mayor Bibb encourages masks and vaccinations during NBA All-Star weekend

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA is bringing the All-Star Game to Cleveland for the first time in 25 years.

But while the NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary, health precautions will be taken amid the pandemic.

In order for fans to attend the weekend-long festivities, Mayor Justin Bibb is recommending they wear a mask, and prove those ages 5 and up have been vaccinated.

Bibb said he has teamed up with corporate and civic leaders as well as security agencies to help ensure a safe environment for the tens of thousands of people expected to come to Cleveland.

The mayor expects the weekend to leave an estimated $100 million in the local economy.

He also vowed to do a better job of snow removal when a predicted major storm bears down on Cleveland later this week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

