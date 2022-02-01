2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb promises more communication ahead of expected snowfall

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than two weeks after his administration was criticized for its handling of a major snowstorm, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb promised more communication and coordination as the entire region braces for another round of snow.

“You’ll see some announcements from my office [Tuesday] about greater coordination between the city, RTA, our [Community Development Corporations] and our healthcare organizations to make sure we’re using every resource and asset we can to make our main streets plowed, keep our secondary streets plowed and keep our residential streets plowed,” Bibb said Monday.

Last week, the city’s new mayor said he planned to hire 20 new drivers to operate 20 new plow trucks this year.

RELATED: Cleveland City Hall responds to complaints over handling of snowstorm

At an unrelated news conference on Monday, Bibb asked residents to remain patient ahead of what’s expected to be a widespread storm with snow and ice impacting all of Northern Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb promises more communication ahead of expected snowfall
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb promises more communication ahead of expected snowfall
Snow Parking Ban
Northeast Ohio cities put parking bans in place ahead of snowstorm
Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014....
Justice Department won’t reopen investigation into Tamir Rice’s death
Akron ‘domestic-related shooting’ kills woman, critically injures man