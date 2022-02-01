Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb promises more communication ahead of expected snowfall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than two weeks after his administration was criticized for its handling of a major snowstorm, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb promised more communication and coordination as the entire region braces for another round of snow.

“You’ll see some announcements from my office [Tuesday] about greater coordination between the city, RTA, our [Community Development Corporations] and our healthcare organizations to make sure we’re using every resource and asset we can to make our main streets plowed, keep our secondary streets plowed and keep our residential streets plowed,” Bibb said Monday.

Last week, the city’s new mayor said he planned to hire 20 new drivers to operate 20 new plow trucks this year.

At an unrelated news conference on Monday, Bibb asked residents to remain patient ahead of what’s expected to be a widespread storm with snow and ice impacting all of Northern Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.