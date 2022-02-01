2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court receives $65,000 to support Families First Program

Families First Program
Families First Program(NA)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s efforts to help co-parents struggling with substance abuse are getting a massive, $65,000 boost.

The $65,000 grant comes from the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County.

The Domestic Relations Court Families First Program will use that money to expand its programs.

Families First is a voluntary intervention program that links parents who find themselves in Domestic Relations Court with treatment and supportive services necessary to assist with substance use, mental health, and parenting issues that may impact their ability to co-parent.

Graduates leave with a sustainable parenting time schedule that benefits both parents and children.

During the first full year of the Families First Program, there were 18 participants. Today, that number has grown to 64 participants, working to address barriers to successful co-parenting.

The Families First Program was just the third of its kind in the entire country and the first in the state of Ohio.

The clients serviced by the Families First Program are from all socioeconomic and educational demographics who are experiencing substance use, mental health, or co-occurring disorders. These individuals are involved in contested pre-decree, post-decree, and domestic violence proceedings. For more information about the Families First Program, please contact Shila Richard at srichard@cuyahogacounty.us.

Snow in downtown Cleveland
Northeast Ohioans stock up on groceries and supplies ahead of winter snowstorm
Cleveland city skyline
Youth lead charge for change in Cleveland’s communities
