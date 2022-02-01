EMS: Man shot in head during late-night incident on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized as a result of a shooting that occurred late Monday night on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

According to the Cleveland EMS, the male victim, believed to be around 50 years old, was shot in the head in front of a home on West 48th Street near Train Avenue at approximately 11:35 p.m.

Paramedics took the man to an area hospital for treatment.

Male GSW 3000 block of W48th. Male was transported in critical condition to Metro Medical Health Center. The scanner reports that crime scene investigators have recovered a weapon and some casings. The house also sustained bullet damage. pic.twitter.com/zmO81Ix1nc — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 1, 2022

Cleveland police have not released any details regarding the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Suspect information is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.