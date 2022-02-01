Fight to regulate marijuana like alcohol makes way to house floor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol has announced that their proposal for legalized marijuana will make its way to the house floor over the next four months.

The coalition submitted more than 132,000 verified signatures which means state legislators will have the opportunity to debate and vote on the initiative. If no action is taken, an additional 132,000 signatures would be needed to bring the motion to a vote next November.

Below is what the Coalition is proposing:

● Legalizes and regulates the cultivation, manufacture, testing, and sale of marijuana and marijuana products to adults aged 21 and up.

● Legalizes home grow for adults aged 21 or older with a limit of 6 plants per person and 12 plants per household.

Taxing would work as follows:

● 36% of the tax will support social equity and jobs programs - if passed, it is estimated this could generate $150 million or more annually for social equity and jobs programs in Ohio.

● 36% to provide funding for communities who host adult-use cannabis dispensaries - if passed, it is estimated this could generate $150 million or more annually for the communities who have adult-use dispensaries.

● 25% to fund education and treatment for individuals with addiction issues - if passed, this statute could generate $104 million or more annually to research and treat substance abuse in Ohio.

● 3% to the Division of Cannabis Control and Tax Commissioner fund to cover regulatory and administrative costs for overseeing the adult-use cannabis industry.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.