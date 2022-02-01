Find your new favorite sledding hill in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) -

When the snow blankets the city, why not grab some sleds and take advantage of it?

(After you dig your car out.) Here’s a list of some top hills throughout Cuyahoga County in Ohio.

All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Barrett Road Sledding Hill – Cleveland Metroparks - Rocky River Reservation Sled riding hill located on Valley Parkway, just north of Falls Lane in Berea. Steep incline. Website

Big Met Golf Course Sledding Area – Cleveland Metroparks - 4811 Valley Parkway, Fairview Park Sled riding starts at Tee #11! A gradual slope with fireplaces nearby, the area is open until March 1 Website

Bradley Nature Park Sledding Hill - Bradley Rd., Westlake Website

Cahoon Memorial Park Sledding Hill - 27600 Lake Rd., Bay Village Sled Riding at Rose Hill in Bay Village. Park also has a pond for ice skating. Website

Cain Park Sled Riding Hill - 14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights The “Summer arts park” has a great hill for sledding in Cleveland Heights. Website

Chalet Toboganning Chutes – Cleveland Metroparks - 6200 Valley Pkwy., Strongsville Two 700-foot refrigerated ice tobogganing Chutes operate regardless of snow, and are located on Valley Parkway between Routes 42 and 82 in Strongsville (Mill Stream Run Reservation). Open the day after Thanksgiving through early March. All-day tickets are $13, and $11 for ages 11 and under. All riders must be 42″ or taller and must wear gloves. Reservations are required. Website

Coasting Hill Sledding (Hinckley Township sledding hill) – Cleveland Metroparks Sled riding hill located off State Rd. in Hinckley Reservation, south of Bellus Rd. in Hinckley Township. Part of Cleveland Metroparks. Website

East River Park - 24795 Water St, Olmsted Falls – What’s better than a sledding hill? One with a fireplace to warm up afterwards. And if it’s cold enough, ice skating is available! Website

Edgewater Park - 6500 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway It’s more than a beach in the Summer! Once the snow falls, you can coast down the hill with a fantastic view of the skyline. Don’t forget to bundle up – you’re right next to the water. Website

Engle Road Sledding Hill – Cleveland Metroparks - 7270, 7468 OH-291 Middleburg Heights 6:30AM – 9PM Less than a quarter-mile hike away from the parking lot. A great hill for beginners and small children. Website

Hawthorn Ridge Sledding Hill (Coasting Hill) – Cleveland Metroparks Sled riding hill located on Hawthorn Parkway south of Solon Rd. Parking is available at Shadow Lake Picnic Area. Website

Kelly Picnic Area Sledding Hill – Cleveland Metroparks Sled riding hill located off Euclid Creek Pkwy. (Green Rd. entrance of Euclid Creek Reservation). Website

Knob Hill at Forest Hill Park, East Cleveland Hidden within a tight cluster of pine trees, this is one of the biggest green spaces in East Cleveland.

Linden Park Sledding Hill - 3600 Linden Rd., Rocky River Sled Riding in Rocky River at Linden Park. Website

Little Met Golf Course Sledding Area – Cleveland Metroparks Two small sled riding hills located at Little Met Golf Course (Tees #5 and #6). Gradual slope. Open until March 1st. Website

Mastick Woods Golf Course Sledding Area – Cleveland Metroparks A sled riding hill located at Mastick Woods Golf Course (Tee #9). Gradual Slope, also ideal for cross-country skiing. Area closes March 1st. Part of Cleveland Metroparks. Website

Memphis Back Shelter Sledding Area – Cleveland Metroparks Sled Riding hill in Cleveland Metroparks (Big Creek Reservation, Brooklyn). Only a 15-minute walk from the Metroparks Zoo. Website

Morley Park South end of Jameston Rd., Rocky River Website

Old River Farm Reserved Picnic Area Sledding Area – Cleveland Metroparks Sled riding hill located off Chagrin River Rd. in North Chagrin Reservation, south of Chardon Rd./Route 6 in Willoughby Hills. Part of Cleveland Metroparks. Website

Pawpaw Picnic Area Sledding Area – Cleveland Metroparks Sled Riding hill in Cleveland Metroparks. Website

Porter Creek Drive Sledding Hill – Cleveland Metroparks Sled riding hill located east of Porter Creek Dr. Part of Cleveland Metroparks. Website

Rocky River Park Sled Riding Hill - 20250 Beach Cliff Blvd., Rocky River Website

Sleepy Hollow Golf Course Sledding Area – Cleveland Metroparks - 9445 Brecksville Road, Cleveland Sledding is available at Sleepy Hollow at the driving range and #10 tee. These areas have gentle slopes suitable for younger children and families. Part of Cleveland Metroparks. Website

Thorton Park Sledding Hill - 3301 Warrensville Center Rd., Shaker Heights Sled riding in Shaker Heights. Multiple hills with varying inclines. The park also has an indoor ice rink, available year-round. Website

University Hospitals Case Medical Center Sledding Hill - 18181 Pearl Rd., Strongsville Sled riding on the huge hills behind the medical building in Strongsville.

Westlake Recreation Center Park Sled Riding Hill - 28955 Hilliard Blvd., Westlake Small hill perfect for small kids learning how to ride a sled. Website

