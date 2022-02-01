FIRST ALERT TOMORROW/THURSDAY: Rain to start then winter storm conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be noticeably milder as we warm into the 40s. A blustery south wind sets up at 10-20 mph. A major cold front approaches by morning. It’ll be rain to start the event off. The rain will mix with sleet and snow just after the front passes. The changeover happens west to east. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees tomorrow then dropping into the 30s behind the front. Winter storm conditions develop Wednesday night with snow and some areas of ice in the area. A stiff north wind develops at 10-20 mph. Snow and wind through Thursday. Best chance for areas of ice will be in the Canton area. Total snowfall could top over a foot for some when all is said and done. The snow will gradually wind down Thursday night. The team is monitoring this closely for you.

