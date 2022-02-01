2 Strong 4 Bullies
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today was the warmest day we have experienced in quite some time, but conditions will rapidly change on Wednesday.

Rain will move in by mid-to-late morning.

Rain will continue through much of the day before changing over to a wintry mix and snow during the evening.

Road conditions will deteriorate Wednesday night.

Widespread snow is in the forecast all night Wednesday, all day Thursday, and into Thursday evening.

In fact, many areas will experience about 24 hours of continuous snow.

From Wednesday night through Friday morning, we’re expecting 10 to 14 inches of snow from Canton north and west.

This includes most of northeast Ohio.

The exception to this will be Tuscarawas and Carroll counties, where we expect some freezing rain and sleet to occur.

This will, of course, cut down on our snowfall totals.

In these areas, we’re anticipating 3 to 6 inches of new snowfall.

If we end up seeing less sleet and freezing rain in our far southern counties, those totals will need to be increased.

Travel will be extremely hazardous during the day Thursday and on Thursday night.

If you can, please avoid getting out on the roadways Thursday.

