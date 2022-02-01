2 Strong 4 Bullies
Justice Department won’t reopen investigation into Tamir Rice’s death

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014. (Source: Family)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Justice Department has decided not to reopen the civil-rights investigation into the death of Tamir Rice, who was shot and killed by a Cleveland Police officer outside Cudell Rec. Center in November 2014.

On Friday, the family received the news in a letter from an assistant U.S. attorney general Kristen Clarke to their family lawyer Jonathan Abady.

Clarke, in the letter, said prosecutors could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that former Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann acted willfully. Tamir was shot while playing was an airsoft gun.

Clarke said the 2020 decision to close the matter was made by those career prosecutors, guided by the Department Principles of Federal Prosecution and solely upon the applicable facts and laws, without political input or influence. Clarke wrote that the decision not to reopen the matter is also based solely on the applicable laws.

