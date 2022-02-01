Man shot at memorial gathering in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was shot twice in a leg while attending a memorial at an Akron home early Monday morning.

According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Carrol Street.

The victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital by private vehicle.

Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and the suspect remains on the loose.

Police also said they recovered two handguns, shell casings and other evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

