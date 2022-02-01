MetroHealth to launch dental assistant training program with free tuition and salary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s an urgent need for dental assistants in our area.

According to Dr. Gregory Heintschel from MetroHealth, dentists everywhere can’t seem to find anyone to fill those open positions.

“The real challenge is dentists are really not efficient or productive without a dental assistant,” said Heintschel. “I can’t do much without my chairside assistant my hands are really tired.”

MetroHealth is addressing this shortage by launching a new 12-month program that trains you to be a dental assistant.

You will be paid during that time and receive benefits.

“It’s a really phenomenal program,” said Heintschel. “I’m not aware of anybody except maybe the military doing anything close to what we’re doing.”

Dr. Heintschel says he understands there may be some apprehension about working in a dental office during the pandemic, but he said it is safe.

“There are studies that have done during the COVID environment that with all the protections we take in the dental office... is actually safer working in a dental office than walking down the street than walking in the food store,” said Heintschel.

Only a dozen people will be accepted into the program

The application deadline is Mar. 31.

