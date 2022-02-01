Northeast Ohio cities put parking bans in place ahead of snowstorm
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio cities are already putting parking bans in place in anticipation of more snow forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday.
The 19 First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the potential for a major winter storm to move over the area from Tuesday night through Friday morning.
This will be a long-duration event, and it will impact your daily routine, mainly Wednesday night through Friday morning.
[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST 19 FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]
Here are the cities with a parking ban in place:
Amherst
Sagamore Hills
Sandusky
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.