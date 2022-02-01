2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohioans stock up on groceries and supplies ahead of winter snowstorm

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This upcoming winter storm has people flocking to the grocery store to get all the things they need in case they’re snowed in.

“Water, we have fruit, and just things to hold us over until the storm goes by,” said Lashawnda Berry-Knox of Cleveland.

Berry-Knox and her father stopped by the Marc’s in Garfield Heights to get everything they need.

“He’s so independent; he’ll go out and gets things because he’s so independent, so I want to make sure he has what he needs,” said Berry-Knox.

She says they learned from the last big snowstorm and will be doing things differently this time around.

“Definitely staying on the main streets... and making sure that we get our own salt and put it down in the driveways,” said Berry-Knox.

Meanwhile, Terry Horvat has been stocking up on food for her and her cat since yesterday.

“Just the odds and ins of what I need for a couple of days, that’s it,” said Horvat.

One thing all these people have in common, they don’t want to get caught up in the snowy mess that heading for our area.

Families First Program
Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court receives $65,000 to support Families First Program
Cleveland city skyline
Youth lead charge for change in Cleveland's communities
