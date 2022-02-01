‘Problematic histories’ of three CDP hires ignored, audit says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent audit from the Cleveland Community Police Commission (CPC) shows that three new hires by the Cleveland Department of Police should not have passed the interview stage, yet all were given full employment.

The audit is done due to the consent decree Cleveland Police has been involved in since 2014. The Consent Decree is designed to help fix flaws in the police department.

According to the Monitoring Team in charge of the audit, CDP did well-reviewing background checks, employment verification, and credit checks but failed when considering information about candidates coming from previous employers.

The following is a direct quote from the audit on why the ignoring of employer recommendations was an issue:

“CDP investigators generally received extensive information from prior employers. These other agency files often contained detailed background investigatory details – beyond the scope of the CDP background review as documented. It appears that the data in the files from other agencies were not considered... The decision to hire illustrates a disregard for the content of the background investigations and the problematic histories of these three candidates as reported by the other agencies to which the candidates applied. The information in the files collected by the CDP investigators seem to be disqualifying for hire, and yet, each of these three candidates was extended an offer of employment.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.