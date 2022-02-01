2 Strong 4 Bullies
SeaWorld makes offer to buy Cedar Fair

By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO)- According to a press release from Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point, it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. to buy the amusement-resort operators.

Cedar Fair stated that consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, the Cedar Fair Board of Directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its unitholders. Cedar Fair unitholders do not need to take any action at this time.

The terms of the offer were not disclosed in the release.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

