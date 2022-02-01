2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Slow down and move over’: ODOT issues warning before next winter storm after multiple plows struck

By Katie Tercek
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An alarming message has been issued from the Ohio Department of Transportation after several of their plows have been hit this winter.

With another winter storm heading our way, ODOT is concerned this trend will worsen.

Seventeen plows have been hit this winter. ODOT said that’s an unacceptable number. Last winter 46 plows were struck.

“When you see our plow trucks out, don’t think of it as a plow truck. Think of it as someone with a family, someone with kids with a mom and dad. They are trying to get home to their family. They’re trying to get home from their job just as you are commuting to your job,” said Ray Marsch, an ODOT spokesperson.

ODOT asks people to slow down and move over. Give the plows room to work, at least a few car lengths.

“Once it turns into that snow or freezing rain, hey, we’re going to hop into those plows and start pretreating. We’re going to be putting down a lot more material than we typically would,” said Marsch. “Anytime there’s rain before the snow, we can pretreat the roads because the rain will just wash away the salt, the brine. We’re not going to be able to preheat ahead of that storm,” said Marsch.

ODOT will have about 300 plows out for this upcoming winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

