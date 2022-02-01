Support for Darius Garland grows as push to get Cavaliers guard to NBA All-Star game continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s still hope for the Cleveland Cavaliers if the host team wants to send a player, or players, to the 2022 NBA All-Star rosters.

The NBA All-Star starting lineups do not include any players from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but many believe guard Darius Garland is deserving of a spot for the annual league showcase.

Garland even caught the attention of a former presidential candidate.

Darius Garland should be an All-Star. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 28, 2022

Candace Parker is spitting facts about Darius Garland. pic.twitter.com/Vs5S38R87C — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) January 26, 2022

Rajon Rondo on Darius Garland:



“Right now, I think he is the best closer in the game, and I played with a lot of talented players.”



Wow. 🤯



(h/t @SerenaWinters) pic.twitter.com/rfRayLdkG7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 29, 2022

Rapper Kid Cudi, left, chats with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland after an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Cavaliers, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (AP)

Darius Garland should be an All Star — 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝙍𝙤𝙬𝙖𝙣 (@Cavsanada) February 1, 2022

Take a look at some of the plays Garland has been involved with during the Cavaliers’ 31-win season so far:

After dropping 13 points and 12 dimes tonight, Darius Garland’s fifth straight 10+ assist game has tied LeBron James (2017-18) for the longest streak by any Cavaliers player over the last 10 years, per @cavs. https://t.co/yC5OuNAsED — SLAM Newswire (@SLAMnewswire) January 25, 2022

Darius Garland: no-look pass

Evan Mobley: throws it down (over Giannis)



WOW.



🎥 @cavs pic.twitter.com/xxm2XoL9lz — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 27, 2022

Garland is currently leading the Cavaliers in both points per game and assists per game. Both him and teammate Jarrett Allen will look to be added as reserves when they are announced on Feb. 3.

The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend begins Feb. 18 in Cleveland, concluding with the game on Sunday, Feb. 20.

