Support for Darius Garland grows as push to get Cavaliers guard to NBA All-Star game continues

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s still hope for the Cleveland Cavaliers if the host team wants to send a player, or players, to the 2022 NBA All-Star rosters.

The NBA All-Star starting lineups do not include any players from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but many believe guard Darius Garland is deserving of a spot for the annual league showcase.

Garland even caught the attention of a former presidential candidate.

Rapper Kid Cudi, left, chats with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland after an NBA...
Rapper Kid Cudi, left, chats with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland after an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Cavaliers, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)

Take a look at some of the plays Garland has been involved with during the Cavaliers’ 31-win season so far:

Garland is currently leading the Cavaliers in both points per game and assists per game. Both him and teammate Jarrett Allen will look to be added as reserves when they are announced on Feb. 3.

The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend begins Feb. 18 in Cleveland, concluding with the game on Sunday, Feb. 20.

