Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Tom Brady played 22 NFL seasons and is a 7-time Super Bowl champion. (CNN, Getty Images, Let's Go!/Sirius EX/ @devonwhite_40, @tombrady)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

News of Brady’s pending retirement leaked Saturday. His family and the Buccaneers denied that he had made a final decision, and he said Monday night on his SiriusXM podcast he wasn’t ready to finalize his plans.

That came Tuesday morning.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” Brady said in his post. “And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

