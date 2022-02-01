2 Strong 4 Bullies
Travel ban for high-profile vehicles issued for Ohio Turnpike during winter storm

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A travel ban for certain vehicles has been issued for the Ohio Turnpike as a major winter storm approaches.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 a.m., high-profile vehicles will be restricted on the Ohio Turnpike between Toll Plaza 2 and Toll Plaza 239, in both directions across the state.

According to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, the types of vehicles impacted by the ban include:

  • All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
  • Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of 90 feet in length
  • Mobile home or office trailers
  • Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
  • High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in

The ban is expected to be in effect through Friday, Feb. 4 at noon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

