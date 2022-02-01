2 Strong 4 Bullies
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US

Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from an impending winter storm.(Stephen M. Katz | Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A major winter storm was expected to affect a huge swath of the United States, with heavy snow starting in the Rockies and freezing rain as far south as Texas before it drops snow and ice on the Midwest.

The forecast comes nearly a year after a catastrophic winter storm devastated Texas’ power grid, causing hundreds of deaths.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott planned a briefing Tuesday on the state’s readiness.

Winter storm watches and warnings covered a wide swath of the country from El Paso, Texas, through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Burlington, Vermont.

During the multiday storm, some areas may see a mix of rain and freezing rain before it changes to snow. More than a foot of snow is forecast in places.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

