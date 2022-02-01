2 Strong 4 Bullies
Women in North Carolina can now get birth control without a prescription

Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor's prescription for hormonal birth control.
Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.(towfiqu//Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.

WBTV reports the new law was passed in August by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The bill goes into effect Feb. 1.

Birth control pills and patches will be able to be supplied by pharmacists qualified to give vaccines without the signature of a patient’s doctor.

The patient must complete an assessment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s United States Medical Eligibility Criteria (US MEC).

The law also allows qualified pharmacists to give prenatal vitamins, nicotine replacement therapy, HIV prevention medications and glucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

Backers of the bill hope it could help shrink the state’s 44% unplanned pregnancy rate and eliminate some of the barriers like cost and time of going to the doctor that prevents some women from getting the health care they need.

A prescription will still be necessary for emergency contraception.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

