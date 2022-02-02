2 Strong 4 Bullies
6th earthquake since start of 2022 reported near Eastlake’s Lake Erie shoreline

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another earthquake along Northeast Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline was reported on Tuesday by the United States Geological Survey.

The 1.6 magnitude earthquake, which the USGS said occurred at 8:37 p.m., is the sixth reported in the same proximity since the start of 2022.

  • Jan. 4, 8:20 a.m. - 2.8 magnitude (northwest of Timberlake)
  • Jan. 5, 5:25 a.m. - 1.9 magnitude (north of Timberlake)
  • Jan. 27, 3:53 a.m. - 2.1 magnitude (northwest of Lakeline)
  • Jan. 27, 1:10 p.m. - 2.5 magnitude (north-northwest of Lakeline)
  • Jan. 29, 1:23 p.m. - 2.0 magnitude (west-northwest of Willowick)
  • Feb. 1, 8:37 p.m. - 1.6 magnitude (northwest of Timberlake)
Earthquakes reported recently in Lake Erie
Earthquakes reported recently in Lake Erie(Source: USGS)

Residents in Northeast Ohio can submit a “Felt Report” to the U.S.G.S. describing what they experienced during the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Northeast Ohio has a seismic zone with moderately frequent earthquakes. The largest in the area was a magnitude 4.8 reported in 1986.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

