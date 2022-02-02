2 Strong 4 Bullies
Interactive map allows residents to track snowplow progress in Cleveland neighborhoods

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland launched a pilot program that will hopefully provide peace of mind to residents during significant snowstorms.

According to Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration, the snowplow tracking system is meant to show residents which streets have been tended to and what trucks are in neighborhoods.

City of Cleveland Plow Tracker Map

“While we try to provide accurate and timely information, estimates of the condition of plowed and salted roads are subject to weather and snow accumulations. People relying on this information should do so at their own risk.”

Small black dots on the map indicate snowplow truck locations. Green lines show streets that have been plowed.

The city said the tool will be activated at the beginning of a snow event.

