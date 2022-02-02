Cleveland neighborhood groups optimistic after snow removal meeting with Bibb administration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Representatives from Cleveland’s 21 community development groups met with the Bibb administration on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve the city’s often criticized snow removal plan.

Among those on the call was Tom McNair, the executive director of Ohio City Incorporated.

The Executive Director of @ohiocitytweets (@tsmcnair) was part of a conference call with the Bibb Administration today to discuss snow removal. A new, and welcome seat at the table that was rarely seen in the past. pic.twitter.com/xN58O11vIA — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) February 2, 2022

“I can honestly say in my 12-plus years in the civic sector, this is the first time [the city] has really reached out to organizations like ours as a group to not only let us know what they’re going to do but really solicit our feedback on how they can do things more efficiently,” McNair told 19 News.

He said the group met with the city’s Chief Operating Officer, Bonnie Teeuwen.

“I think we’re all looking forward to getting through these next few days as best as possible, but honestly, I think this is kind of a new day where we’re getting constant communication. It feels like we have partners inside City Hall,” McNair said.

Mayor Justin Bibb addressed the city in a video posted on social media.

“We learned from the last storm that our residential streets need to be serviced earlier, before completion of the main streets. We will have additional plow trucks dedicated to the residential areas while the remaining trucks clear the main streets,” he said.

In a follow-up message, the city said roads will be pre-treated with salt, and 30 city workers will clear crosswalks and bus stops.

A snow emergency parking ban is in effect from Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Those streets are marked with clearly labeled red and white street signs. The city has also published a map showing where they are.

You can view the map here.

