Cleveland police looking for 2 missing 12-year-olds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for help locating two missing and endangered 12-year-olds.

Cleveland police said Derron Davis and Layla Schaffer are boyfriend and girlfriend and have not been seen since Tuesday.

Layla Schaffer and Derron Davis have been missing since Feb. 2, 2022. ((Source: Cleveland police))

Officers said the children left Orchard School in the 4200 block of Bailey Avenue between 4:00 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Layla is 5′2″, 118 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Zola at 216-623-2744.

