2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Couple who claims wife was wrongfully inseminated with stranger’s sperm file lawsuit against Akron hospital

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The couple who alleged that an Akron City Hospital doctor wrongfully inseminated the wife with a stranger’s sperm during a “botched procedure” filed a civil lawsuit with the Summit County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.

Before they filed the legal claims, the family and their attorneys spoke about the case with 19 News.

According to their allegations, the couple sought pregnancy help decades ago from the Akron City Hospital, which has now become the Summa Health System.

The attorneys said sperm from a stranger was wrongfully inseminated into the woman during the 1991 procedure, meaning the couple’s daughter may not be genetically related to the patient’s husband.

The alleged mixup was discovered years later through a home DNA tests that was gifted to the couple on Christmas 2020.

Mike Bernstein, Summa Health corporate communications system director, released the following statement to 19 News about the potential lawsuit:

“We are aware of an allegation that has been made claiming in 1991 a patient was artificially inseminated with the semen from a person who is not her husband. We take this allegation seriously and understand the impact this has on the family. At this point, we have not met with the family or conducted testing of our own. Given the very limited information that we have and the amount of time that has passed, it remains our hope that the attorneys representing the family will work with us to make that next step a priority.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates and live coverage.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
19
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Avon Lake police encourage residents to start ‘9pm routine’
Workers find human remains inside a Cleveland sewer
Layla Schaffer and Derron Davis (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland police looking for 2 missing 12-year-olds
Earthquakes reported recently in Lake Erie
6th earthquake since start of 2022 reported near Eastlake’s Lake Erie shoreline