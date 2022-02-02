Couple who claims wife was wrongfully inseminated with stranger’s sperm file lawsuit against Akron hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The couple who alleged that an Akron City Hospital doctor wrongfully inseminated the wife with a stranger’s sperm during a “botched procedure” filed a civil lawsuit with the Summit County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.

Before they filed the legal claims, the family and their attorneys spoke about the case with 19 News.

According to their allegations, the couple sought pregnancy help decades ago from the Akron City Hospital, which has now become the Summa Health System.

The attorneys said sperm from a stranger was wrongfully inseminated into the woman during the 1991 procedure, meaning the couple’s daughter may not be genetically related to the patient’s husband.

The alleged mixup was discovered years later through a home DNA tests that was gifted to the couple on Christmas 2020.

Mike Bernstein, Summa Health corporate communications system director, released the following statement to 19 News about the potential lawsuit:

“We are aware of an allegation that has been made claiming in 1991 a patient was artificially inseminated with the semen from a person who is not her husband. We take this allegation seriously and understand the impact this has on the family. At this point, we have not met with the family or conducted testing of our own. Given the very limited information that we have and the amount of time that has passed, it remains our hope that the attorneys representing the family will work with us to make that next step a priority.”

