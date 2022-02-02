Distracted Ohio driver runs off road and into house deck (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ring camera on an Ohio house caught a distracted driver running off the road and slamming into a deck in broad daylight on Jan. 12.

The footage was shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol with this message: “Distracted driving isn’t just cell phones and mobile devices.”

OHSP said the driver removed her safety belt to reach for an item in the backseat.

The car then crossed the yard before destroying half the deck at 1:50 p.m.

The video showed a man come out of the house and run over to the car asking, “Hey, are you okay?!”

“Oh my God, I was reaching for a bottle of water... oh my,” the driver could be heard saying.

No one was seriously injured, OHSP confirmed.

The crash was handled by the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OHSP said on average, troopers write over 7,400 distracted driving citations every year.

“Distracted driving remains a top priority for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, so that crashes like this one can be prevented. It can wait,” OHSP stated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.