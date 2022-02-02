2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid Teachers’ Association approve tentative agreement

Awaits board of educations approval to finalize deal
Euclid Schools
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Teachers’ Association (ETA) has approved the tentative agreement reached between itself and the Euclid Board of Education last week, according to Euclid Teachers’ Association Spokesperson Josh Stephens.

Stephens said the tentative agreement was strongly supported by ETA membership since it met many of their demands regarding teacher assignments, workday conditions, and compensation.

ETA had previously delivered a 10-day strike notice.

Teachers are waiting on the Board of Education to ratify the contract to finalize the deal.

The new contract will last through the 2023-2024 school year.

