Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro named to Rising Stars event for All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, the Rising Stars for the NBA All-Star Weekend were revealed.

Cavs rookie Evan Mobley and second-year guard Isaac Okoro were both named to compete in the Feb. 18 event at Rocket Mortgatge Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The 12 NBA rookies selected by NBA assistant coaches for 2022 @Clorox Rising Stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EHUEu3c53y — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 2, 2022

Mobley will play for the rookies, Okoro for the sophomores.

The 12 NBA sophomores selected by NBA assistant coaches for 2022 @Clorox Rising Stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ccr2TtQJgs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 2, 2022

The league has adopted a new 4-team format for the event, which will air on TNT Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Sources: The NBA has a new format for Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, featuring four seven-player teams competing in a three-game tournament and each game having final target score.



28 players: 12 rookies, 12 sophomores – and for the first time, four G League Ignite players. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.