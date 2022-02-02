2 Strong 4 Bullies
Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro named to Rising Stars event for All-Star Weekend

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 91-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, the Rising Stars for the NBA All-Star Weekend were revealed.

Cavs rookie Evan Mobley and second-year guard Isaac Okoro were both named to compete in the Feb. 18 event at Rocket Mortgatge Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Mobley will play for the rookies, Okoro for the sophomores.

The league has adopted a new 4-team format for the event, which will air on TNT Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

