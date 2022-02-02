2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized in Ravenna home where 2 children, mentally disabled adult live

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant executed in Ravenna lead to investigators seizing cocaine, fentanyl pills, marijuana, and guns in a home where two children and a mentally disabled adult live, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said the search warrant was executed on Feb. 1 by the Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit along with the Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit in the 470 block of Pratt Street for violations of state drug laws.

Investigators searching the residence learned that there were two juvenile children who live in the home along with a mentally disabled 42-year-old adult, according to Spidalieri.

Spidalieri said the search resulted in investigators seizing:

  • Approximately 61 grams of cocaine
  • Pressed fentanyl pills
  • THC cartridges
  • Two firearms
  • Raw marijuana
  • Cash

The narcotics will be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for further chemical analysis, according to Spidalieri.

Spidalieri said one individual was taken to the Portage County Justice Center and charged with possession of cocaine.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is working with Portage County Jobs and Family Services regarding the children, Spidalieri said.

Fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized in Ravenna home where 2 children, mentally disabled adult live
Fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized in Ravenna home where 2 children, mentally disabled adult live(Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

First Energy readies for heavy snow that could lead to power outages
First Energy readies for heavy snow that could lead to power outages
Distracted Ohio driver runs off road and into house deck (video)
Distracted Ohio driver runs off road and into house deck (video)
Distracted Ohio driver runs off road and into house deck (video)
Distracted Ohio driver runs off road and into house deck
Euclid Schools
Euclid Teachers’ Association approve tentative agreement