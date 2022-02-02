Fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized in Ravenna home where 2 children, mentally disabled adult live

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant executed in Ravenna lead to investigators seizing cocaine, fentanyl pills, marijuana, and guns in a home where two children and a mentally disabled adult live, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said the search warrant was executed on Feb. 1 by the Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit along with the Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit in the 470 block of Pratt Street for violations of state drug laws.

Investigators searching the residence learned that there were two juvenile children who live in the home along with a mentally disabled 42-year-old adult, according to Spidalieri.

Spidalieri said the search resulted in investigators seizing:

Approximately 61 grams of cocaine

Pressed fentanyl pills

THC cartridges

Two firearms

Raw marijuana

Cash

The narcotics will be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for further chemical analysis, according to Spidalieri.

Spidalieri said one individual was taken to the Portage County Justice Center and charged with possession of cocaine.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is working with Portage County Jobs and Family Services regarding the children, Spidalieri said.

