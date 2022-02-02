2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire breaks out overnight at house on Cleveland’s West side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a burning home overnight on the city’s West side.

The fire was first reported at a home, which appeared to be vacant, at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Carlos Avenue and West 48th Street.

19 News crews were on the scene as large flames tore through the second-floor rooms.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

