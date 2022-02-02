Fire breaks out overnight at house on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a burning home overnight on the city’s West side.

The fire was first reported at a home, which appeared to be vacant, at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Carlos Avenue and West 48th Street.

19 News crews were on the scene as large flames tore through the second-floor rooms.

Working House Fire on Carlos at W48th. The house appears to have been vacant and abandoned for awhile due to all of the growth around it. No reported injuries Cleveland Fire is handling it quickly. pic.twitter.com/YxvZEOChXm — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 2, 2022

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

