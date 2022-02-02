2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT: Rain at first today then a winter storm develops tonight and tomorrow

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is warm relative to average this morning. Temperatures well in the 30s to around 40 degrees. A major cold front will move very slowly from west to east through our area today. Rain develops in advance of it. We are forecasting around a half inch of rain. Snow melt and this rain could cause some high water problems in spots. The rain will transition over to a winter mix then snow from west to east. This won’t happen in the Cleveland area until early this evening. Toledo-Sandusky areas will change to snow first. This changeover will slowly track south and east through the night and winter storm conditions set in. Most of us will see heavy snow and blowing snow tomorrow. The wind will be out of the north with gusts over 30 mph. Travel not recommended through the day and Thursday night. There could be some ice mixing in with the snow in the Canton area. Many will end up with a foot or more of snow when this wraps up on Friday.

