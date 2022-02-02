2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

First Energy readies for heavy snow that could lead to power outages

First Energy Logo
First Energy Logo
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First Energy, in preparation for heavy snow and damaging ice to hit parts of North East Ohio, has decided to increase they workforce hoping to avoid power outages.

According to First Energy, the snow storm seen a few weeks ago, “did not experience many weather-related power outages because the snow was lightweight and high winds and icing did not accompany the snow.” That is something that is expected to change for this coming storm. First Energy believes that the ice and freezing rain could build up weight on power lines and equipment.

This buildup possibility has meant that first energy is “preparing for the worst-case scenario” by boosting staff levels and making sure resources are available as soon as an outages occurs.

Below are some safety suggestions First Energy is encouraging:

  • Customers can subscribe to email and text message alert notifications to receive weather alerts in advance of major storms. They can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts, and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communications tools is available online at www.firstenergycorp.com/connect.
  • Check out our real-time outage page for the most up-to-date information on your outage, including causes, estimated restoration times and crew status.
  • Consider keeping an emergency kit handy with items such as a flashlight, first-aid kit, extra batteries, bottled water, cell phone and car charger and a battery-powered radio.
  • Know where the manual release lever of your electric garage door opener is located and how to operate it. In the event you lose power, you’ll likely want to get your vehicle out of the garage to safely charge your phones and devices or leave your home.
  • In the event of a power outage, customers should report it to us by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or clicking the “Report Outage” link on www.firstenergycorp.com. Customer-reported outages help us pinpoint the damage locations, which can help speed restoration by getting a utility crew to that location sooner.
  • Always stay far away from any downed- or low-hanging power line. Always assume they are energized and dangerous and report them to 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

Snow in downtown Cleveland
Northeast Ohioans stock up on groceries and supplies ahead of winter snowstorm
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Days: Rain to start Wednesday followed by winter storm conditions