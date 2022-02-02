First Energy readies for heavy snow that could lead to power outages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First Energy, in preparation for heavy snow and damaging ice to hit parts of North East Ohio, has decided to increase they workforce hoping to avoid power outages.

According to First Energy, the snow storm seen a few weeks ago, “did not experience many weather-related power outages because the snow was lightweight and high winds and icing did not accompany the snow.” That is something that is expected to change for this coming storm. First Energy believes that the ice and freezing rain could build up weight on power lines and equipment.

This buildup possibility has meant that first energy is “preparing for the worst-case scenario” by boosting staff levels and making sure resources are available as soon as an outages occurs.

Below are some safety suggestions First Energy is encouraging:

Customers can subscribe to email and text message alert notifications to receive weather alerts in advance of major storms. They can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts, and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communications tools is available online at www.firstenergycorp.com/connect

Check out our real-time outage page for the most up-to-date information on your outage, including causes, estimated restoration times and crew status.

Consider keeping an emergency kit handy with items such as a flashlight, first-aid kit, extra batteries, bottled water, cell phone and car charger and a battery-powered radio.

Know where the manual release lever of your electric garage door opener is located and how to operate it. In the event you lose power, you’ll likely want to get your vehicle out of the garage to safely charge your phones and devices or leave your home.

In the event of a power outage, customers should report it to us by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or clicking the “Report Outage” link on www.firstenergycorp.com . Customer-reported outages help us pinpoint the damage locations, which can help speed restoration by getting a utility crew to that location sooner.

Always stay far away from any downed- or low-hanging power line. Always assume they are energized and dangerous and report them to 911 immediately.

