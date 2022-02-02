2 Strong 4 Bullies
Giant Eagle holding virtual job fair for personal shopper positions

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is holding a virtual job fair Thursday to fill more than 140 personal shopper positions.

A Giant Eagle spokesperson said there are both full and part-time jobs available.

The job fair is Thursday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Candidates could receive a same-day job offer and a new hire bonus.

Interested candidates need to click here to schedule their virtual interview.

