Giant Eagle holding virtual job fair for personal shopper positions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is holding a virtual job fair Thursday to fill more than 140 personal shopper positions.

A Giant Eagle spokesperson said there are both full and part-time jobs available.

The job fair is Thursday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Candidates could receive a same-day job offer and a new hire bonus.

