Hue Jackson alleges Browns paid him to lose games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns weren’t just a bad football team in 2016-17.

They were bad on purpose, at least according to former head coach Hue Jackson.

Jackson and the director of his foundation alleged on Twitter that the team paid Jackson to lose games and get a higher draft pick.

Congratulations #brianflores for your bravery. We have records that will help your case. DM me. @NFL and @nflcommish knew about this and covered it up. They did this @Browns . Paid Brown, DePodesta and Berry bonus $ along with @huejack10 to TANK for 2016 and 2017.@espn https://t.co/YOnqArWlnL — Kimberly Diemert (@KimberlyDiemer1) February 2, 2022

Jackson appears to be supporting former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is suing the league for its treatment of minority coaching candidates.

Flores also says Miami owner Stephen Ross offered $100,000 per loss, an offer Flores refused.

I stand with Brian Flores. I can back up every word i’m saying. — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

In a statement Wednesday, the Browns called Jackson’s claims “categorically false.”

#Browns statement regarding Hue Jackson implying ownership wanted him to lose: pic.twitter.com/8EE4XD1TM9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 2, 2022

