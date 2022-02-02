2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hue Jackson alleges Browns paid him to lose games

Hue Jackson: 'Nobody else can do nothing about this but players and coaches'
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns weren’t just a bad football team in 2016-17.

They were bad on purpose, at least according to former head coach Hue Jackson.

Jackson and the director of his foundation alleged on Twitter that the team paid Jackson to lose games and get a higher draft pick.

Jackson appears to be supporting former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is suing the league for its treatment of minority coaching candidates.

Flores also says Miami owner Stephen Ross offered $100,000 per loss, an offer Flores refused.

In a statement Wednesday, the Browns called Jackson’s claims “categorically false.”

