Loaded firearm found on student from Cleveland’s John F. Kennedy High School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials confiscated a gun from a Cleveland Metropolitan School District student on Wednesday morning.

The firearm, which was loaded, was allegedly found in the possession of a student from John F. Kennedy High School before 10 a.m.

According to a statement from the CMSD, the gun was never brought onto campus.

“The gun was never on the property. Surveillance video showed the student hiding the gun across the street. He was arrested by Cleveland police.”

