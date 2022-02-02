2 Strong 4 Bullies
Loaded firearm found on student from Cleveland’s John F. Kennedy High School

Gun found on student
Gun found on student(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials confiscated a gun from a Cleveland Metropolitan School District student on Wednesday morning.

The firearm, which was loaded, was allegedly found in the possession of a student from John F. Kennedy High School before 10 a.m.

According to a statement from the CMSD, the gun was never brought onto campus.

“The gun was never on the property. Surveillance video showed the student hiding the gun across the street. He was arrested by Cleveland police.”

