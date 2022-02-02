Man wanted for attempting to cash forged check in Cleveland
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to identify a man wanted for attempting to cash a forged check.
The incident happened at the PNC Bank at 15100 Puritas Road on Nov. 2, 2021, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:
Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 if you recognize this man who police called a forgery and theft suspect.
