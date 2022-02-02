2 Strong 4 Bullies
No motive revealed in shooting that killed Minnesota student

Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school.
Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and an another critically injured.

The students were shot Tuesday outside South Education Center in Richfield, a suburb just south of Minneapolis.

Police arrested two teen suspects at separate locations later in the day.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said five people were involved in the “horrific, tragic incident,” but didn’t give further details other than to say it was a disagreement among “acquaintances.”

A 15-year-old student was killed and a 17-year-old student was critically injured.

A third student was hurt but Henthorne said he wasn’t sure whether the injuries were from gunfire.

