Parma woman pleads guilty in connection with death of dog in hot car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of cruelty to companion animals after her pet Husky dog died in a hot car last summer.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan then ordered Kasey Wise into intervention, which avoids any jail time.

Parma police responded a home on Kenmore Avenue on June 10, 2021 after Wise reported her dog was locked inside the car and was motionless.

Wise, 31, told police the dog has been inside the vehicle since the early morning hours.

Wise has a history of past animal-related violations; including, failure to comply with animal registration, failure to comply with rabies vaccination requirements, animal running at large and failure to comply with requirements for a dangerous dog.

