Man pleads guilty to trying to kidnap child from Lakewood park

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Lakewood man changed his plea on Wednesday to trying to kidnap a child during a soccer practice at Lakewood’s Madison Park.

Jeremy McCusker was initially charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, aggravated menacing, carrying concealed weapons and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty to all except aggravated menacing.

Lakewood police were called to the park around 6 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2021 after witnesses saw a man pick up the child and try to run away.

Several adults intervened and restrained him until officers arrived.

The child, whose name is not being released, was not hurt.

19 News also uncovered McCusker was on probation during the time of the incident because of a domestic violence charge.

McCusker’s brother, Thomas, told 19 News mental health played a big part in what happened, especially since he said Jeremy was not on his medicine at the time.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick will sentencing McCusker in March.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

