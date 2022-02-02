2 Strong 4 Bullies
Retired Erie County K-9 Butch dies(Erie County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced “with heavy hearts” on Feb. 1 that retired K-9 Butch died.

Butch came to the sheriff’s office in 2013 and was the agency’s first K-9 after a long absence, ECSO said.

He worked with Dep. Dan Orzech and “did an outstanding job together until Butch was diagnosed with a degenerative spinal issue and had to be medically retired,” according to ECSO.

ECSO said once Orzech was assigned a new K-9, Butch went to live with his new “parents,” retired Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech and his wife, Jean.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office shared the following statement on Butch’s passing:

“We are very grateful to John and Jean, who provided Butch with a loving and caring home and, as a result, Butch thrived and survived his illness several years longer than he was predicted to live after being first diagnosed by the vet. Thank you very much to John and Jean. While we mourn the loss of Butch, we appreciate the attention that he was given later in life and we know that he is in a better place. RIP Butch!”

