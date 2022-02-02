2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to announce 2022 nominees on Wednesday

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The next group of nominees for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be announced on Wednesday.

Tomorrow. #RockHall2022

Posted by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

To be eligible for nomination, a musician or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to selection. A group of voters consisting of artists, historians, and music industry officials then reviews the nominees for their influence, depth of career work, and other factors.

The 2021 ceremony was held in October at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Inductees included Tina Turner, Carole King, and Jay-Z.

This story will be updated after the new nominees are revealed.

