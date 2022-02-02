Salt supply squeeze as winter storm moves in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags of salt are stacked on pallets along the back wall of Cannon Salt and Supply in Bedford Heights, and outside, the bulk salt bins are certainly not empty, but they are not exactly full.

Between the inventory that is a bit limited and the impending winter storm, it is causing some anxious moments for the owner of Cannon Salt, Rob Foster.

“As fast as it comes in, it goes out, and as soon as people find out I have product, and other people don’t have product, that’s when the floodgates open,” Foster said, “Everybody wants salt, salt, salt.”

Foster has been supplying salt, bulk, and bagged to local school districts, hospitals, businesses, and local plow companies for over 30 years and built a reputation in the business for being able to deliver product when it is needed.

But with back-to-back winter storms rampaging through northeast Ohio, there could be a bit of salt shortage looming.

“I feel that it is definitely starting to tighten up right now, and so I believe after this next storm, there definitely will be a shortage,” he said.

Foster sees that squeeze starting with the phone calls he is already receiving for businesses that are not regular customers who are looking for salt, some of those calls even coming from out of state.

“I am in a position where I have to take care of my existing customers who been buying from me for years versus the guy who calls up and says can you get me a truckload of salt,” he said.

Foster said when he can help, he certainly does, but inventory right now is tight, and his plan is to make sure he keeps enough salt on-site to get through the upcoming storm and said he will worry about any shortages later.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.